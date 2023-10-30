Sanofi ADR (SNY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sanofi ADR (SNY) by analysts is $60.38, which is $17.25 above the current market price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SNY was 1.51M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has decreased by -19.13 when compared to last closing price of 53.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Eva Schaefer-Jansen – Head of Investor Relations Paul Hudson – Chief Executive Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Houman Ashrafian – Global Head of R&D Julie Van Ongevalle – Executive Vice President, Consumer Healthcare Brian Ford – Head Specialty Care, North America and US Country Lead Thomas Triomphe – Executive Vice President, Vaccines Olivier Charmeil – Executive Vice President, General Medicines Conference Call Participants Luisa Hector – Berenberg Emily Field – Barclays Peter Welford – Jefferies Graham Parry – BofA Timothy Anderson – Wolfe Peter Verdult – Citi David Risinger – Leerink Florent Cespedes – Societe Generale Simon Baker – Redburn Seamus Fernandez – Guggenheim Richard Vosser – JPMorgan Eva Schaefer-Jansen [starts abruptly] You have joined the meeting as an attendee and will be muted throughout the meeting. This meeting is being recorded.

SNY’s Market Performance

Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen a -17.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.64% decline in the past month and a -19.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for SNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.49% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of -17.36% for the last 200 days.

SNY Trading at -19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY fell by -17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.04. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.