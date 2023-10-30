Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SGMT is $43.33, which is $39.62 above the current price. The public float for SGMT is 11.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGMT on October 30, 2023 was 132.87K shares.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.00 in comparison to its previous close of 4.47, however, the company has experienced a -24.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

SGMT’s Market Performance

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has experienced a -24.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -59.05% drop in the past month, and a -76.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.67% for SGMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.18% for SGMT’s stock, with a -67.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGMT Trading at -60.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.67%, as shares sank -57.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMT fell by -24.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Sagimet Biosciences Inc saw -76.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMT starting from SEIDENBERG BETH C, who purchase 46,875 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, SEIDENBERG BETH C now owns 46,875 shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, the 10% Owner of Sagimet Biosciences Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L is holding 3,850,275 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.