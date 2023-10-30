Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHOT is 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHOT is $2.76, which is $1.38 above the current price. The public float for SHOT is 12.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHOT on October 30, 2023 was 891.40K shares.

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has surged by 17.86 when compared to previous closing price of 1.17, but the company has seen a 9.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Going contrarian at the right time can yield remarkably positive results, thus setting the stage for short-squeeze stocks to buy. To be sure, this practice imposes significant risks.

SHOT’s Market Performance

SHOT’s stock has risen by 9.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.76% and a quarterly rise of 111.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.42% for Safety Shot Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.48% for SHOT’s stock, with a 112.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2678. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 114.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.