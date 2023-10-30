Sabre Corp (SABR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SABR is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sabre Corp (SABR) is $5.17, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for SABR is 355.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. On October 30, 2023, SABR’s average trading volume was 6.00M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SABR) stock’s latest price update

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 3.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-20 that SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) will host a live webcast of its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook.

SABR’s Market Performance

Sabre Corp (SABR) has experienced a -9.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.94% drop in the past month, and a -17.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for SABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.01% for SABR stock, with a simple moving average of -24.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.50 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SABR Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Sabre Corp saw -44.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from MENKE SEAN E, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Sep 08. After this action, MENKE SEAN E now owns 1,667,340 shares of Sabre Corp, valued at $506,980 using the latest closing price.

MENKE SEAN E, the Executive Chair of the Board of Sabre Corp, sale 100,000 shares at $5.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MENKE SEAN E is holding 1,767,340 shares at $561,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.00 for the present operating margin

+53.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corp stands at -17.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sabre Corp (SABR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.