Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 8.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Roche Holding AG acquires Telavant Holdings for $7.1B upfront and $150M milestone payment, potentially very interesting deal. Roivant Sciences owns a 75% equity interest in Telavant Holdings. Curiously, Roivant Sciences stock sold off on the news.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROIV is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROIV is $16.44, which is $8.06 above the current price. The public float for ROIV is 534.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIV on October 30, 2023 was 5.87M shares.

ROIV’s Market Performance

The stock of Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen a -13.25% decrease in the past week, with a -33.23% drop in the past month, and a -30.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for ROIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.87% for ROIV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $17 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROIV Trading at -22.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -28.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV fell by -13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd saw 4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 153,027 shares at the price of $10.11 back on Oct 05. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 595,397 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd, valued at $1,547,103 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the Chief Operating Officer of Roivant Sciences Ltd, sale 606,221 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Venker Eric is holding 595,397 shares at $6,213,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -94.44, with -45.75 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.