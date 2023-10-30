Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a -30.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.98% for HOOD’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HOOD is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOOD is $12.47, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 468.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for HOOD on October 30, 2023 was 6.99M shares.

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) has decreased by -2.20 when compared to last closing price of 9.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that Most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks. After all, they provide a degree of safety and liquidity.

HOOD Trading at -11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 9.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 90,021 shares at the price of $9.43 back on Oct 12. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 402,424 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $848,997 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 83,333 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 594,663 shares at $800,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.