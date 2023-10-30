RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a 3.12% increase in the past week, with a 7.84% gain in the past month, and a -5.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for RLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of -17.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Right Now?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) by analysts is $19.78, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 928.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RLX was 5.68M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.23 in relation to its previous close of 1.63. However, the company has experienced a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sam Tsang – Head of Capital Markets Kate Wang – CEO Chao Lu – CFO Conference Call Participants Charlie Chen – China Renaissance Lydia Ling – Citi Peihang Lyu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for RLX Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5855. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.