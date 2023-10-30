Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RIVN is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIVN is $28.05, which is $12.04 above than the current price. The public float for RIVN is 658.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.10% of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on October 30, 2023 was 36.48M shares.

The stock price of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) has plunged by -0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 16.17, but the company has seen a -4.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Dog of Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that In a high-interest rate climate, both EV and solar stocks are underperforming, with major companies like Tesla and Enphase facing challenges, making neither an immediate attractive investment.

RIVN’s Market Performance

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has seen a -4.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.63% decline in the past month and a -42.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.08% for RIVN’s stock, with a -12.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $29 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -34.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.89. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw -13.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -41.92, with -32.04 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.