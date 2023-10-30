ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) has decreased by -12.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-14 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: RETO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RETO is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RETO is 29.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On October 30, 2023, RETO’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

RETO’s Market Performance

The stock of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) has seen a -19.63% decrease in the past week, with a 16.64% rise in the past month, and a -72.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.75% for RETO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.97% for RETO’s stock, with a -75.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RETO Trading at -48.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO fell by -19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6652. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc saw -84.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.85 for the present operating margin

+12.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc stands at -225.98. The total capital return value is set at -89.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.91. Equity return is now at value -164.45, with -53.18 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 160.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.54. Total debt to assets is 28.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (RETO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.