ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.00 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a 12.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS ) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday without any clear news from the medical device company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying today.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RSLS is also noteworthy at 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RSLS is $4.00, which is $3.76 above than the current price. The public float for RSLS is 11.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. The average trading volume of RSLS on October 30, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stock saw a decrease of 12.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -44.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -82.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.53% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.49% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -90.57% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -61.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares sank -27.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2777. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -96.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 106 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Jul 06. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 23,384 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $156 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., purchase 17,702 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,490 shares at $26,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-240.91 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -411.16. The total capital return value is set at -107.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.85. Equity return is now at value -176.87, with -128.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.