Real-Time Update: Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a 18.12% increase in the past week, with a -61.43% drop in the past month, and a -63.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.82% for BTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.44% for BTDR’s stock, with a -60.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTDR is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTDR is $18.50, which is $14.72 above the current price. The public float for BTDR is 21.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on October 30, 2023 was 203.34K shares.

BTDR) stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 18.50 compared to its previous closing price of 3.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BTDR Trading at -61.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.96%, as shares sank -60.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR rose by +18.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw -63.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.66 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -18.30. The total capital return value is set at -25.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.48. Equity return is now at value -13.95, with -7.52 for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.95. Total debt to assets is 15.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.