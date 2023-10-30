Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is above average at 30.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $70.50, which is $18.89 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 108.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RMBS on October 30, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS)’s stock price has soared by 7.01 in relation to previous closing price of 48.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a -5.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month, and a -17.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.15% for RMBS’s stock, with a -1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBS Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.60. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 17,309 shares at the price of $54.99 back on Aug 29. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 168,223 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $951,822 using the latest closing price.

STANG ERIC B, the Director of Rambus Inc., sale 8,538 shares at $53.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that STANG ERIC B is holding 18,642 shares at $454,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 16.89 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.