Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) by analysts is $7.00, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for RVSN is 6.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RVSN was 47.75K shares.

RVSN) stock’s latest price update

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-04 that Rail Vision (RVSN) stock is rocketing higher on heavy trading volume Wednesday despite a lack of news from the rail company. The post RVSN Stock: 12 Things to Know as Rail Vision Soars 60% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN’s stock has fallen by -32.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.64% and a quarterly drop of -44.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.59% for Rail Vision Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.15% for RVSN’s stock, with a -66.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVSN Trading at -38.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.85%, as shares sank -40.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN fell by -32.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4534. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -74.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2549.88 for the present operating margin

-92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -2488.12. The total capital return value is set at -171.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.73. Equity return is now at value -104.03, with -83.27 for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.