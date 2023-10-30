QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock: A -14.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone down by -9.59% for the week, with a -19.27% drop in the past month and a -60.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.17% for QS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.29% for QS’s stock, with a -30.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QS is 5.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QS is $6.75, which is $1.47 above the current price. The public float for QS is 314.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on October 30, 2023 was 8.22M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.15relation to previous closing price of 5.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-28 that Despite being an unimpressive year for battery stocks, positive industry tailwinds for electric vehicle stocks and their energy sources will last well beyond this decade. Therefore, the correction in battery stocks makes now a good time to consider fresh exposure, especially since several developments are presently happening in the battery space.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw -6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Straubel Jeffrey B, who sale 69,309 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Oct 04. After this action, Straubel Jeffrey B now owns 292,644 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $451,139 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 34,607 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 606,087 shares at $219,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.