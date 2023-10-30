Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) Stock Sees a-14.05 Decrease

The stock of Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) has seen a -16.20% decrease in the past week, with a -15.91% drop in the past month, and a -54.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.95% for PYR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.60% for PYR’s stock, with a -53.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYR is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PYR is 98.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYR on October 30, 2023 was 36.78K shares.

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR)’s stock price has dropped by -14.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-27 that PyroGenesis Canada Inc announced that it intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Nasdaq. The provider of advanced plasma processes said it estimates that it incurs more than $2 million in annual costs in connection with maintaining a dual listing and expects a substantial increase in expenses in the future due to growing compliance and regulatory requirements.

PYR Trading at -35.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares sank -20.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYR fell by -16.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4127. In addition, Pyrogenesis Canada Inc saw -55.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.71 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyrogenesis Canada Inc stands at -169.18. The total capital return value is set at -69.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.61. Equity return is now at value -138.23, with -57.95 for asset returns.

Based on Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.08. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.