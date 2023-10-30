Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.76 in relation to previous closing price of 149.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-28 that The current situation in the Middle East is starting to strike fear in the markets. The intensified attacks due to the war between Hamas and Israel are making investors reach for the safety rails should the market tank.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is above average at 23.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is $164.84, which is $17.68 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PG on October 30, 2023 was 5.55M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stock saw an increase of -0.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.56% and a quarterly increase of -5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for PG’s stock, with a -0.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.40. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 1,868 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Oct 24. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 24,438 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $280,200 using the latest closing price.

Whaley Susan Street, the Chief Legal Officer & Secy of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 693 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Whaley Susan Street is holding 11,742 shares at $103,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.