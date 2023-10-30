Pinterest Inc (PINS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, PINS stock has gone down by -6.16%, with a monthly decline of -8.04% and a quarterly plunge of -15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Pinterest Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc (PINS) by analysts is $32.76, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 572.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 10.13M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has soared by 1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 24.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Pinterest (PINS) is likely to report higher revenues year over year in the third quarter of 2023, backed by enhanced monetization opportunities and growing user engagement on the platform.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $33 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.82. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $27.46 back on Oct 18. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 50,986 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $53,108 using the latest closing price.

Deputy Christine, the Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc, sale 45,151 shares at $26.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Deputy Christine is holding 263,783 shares at $1,204,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.99, with -8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.