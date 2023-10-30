PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI)’s stock price has soared by 8.57 in relation to previous closing price of 64.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Spector – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Dan Perotti – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Barker – Piper Sandler Bose George – KBW Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Eric Hagen – BTIG Kyle Joseph – Jefferies Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities Priya Rangarajan – RBC Capital Markets Kevin Barker – Piper Sandler Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Additional earnings materials, including presentation slides that will be referred to in this call are available on PennyMac Financial’s website at pfsi.pennymac.com.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) Right Now?

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFSI is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PFSI is $85.67, which is $16.09 above the current price. The public float for PFSI is 45.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFSI on October 30, 2023 was 228.78K shares.

PFSI’s Market Performance

PFSI’s stock has seen a 9.57% increase for the week, with a 4.71% rise in the past month and a -7.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.00% for PFSI’s stock, with a 5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFSI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PFSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFSI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $81 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFSI Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFSI rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.79. In addition, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFSI starting from SPECTOR DAVID, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $65.82 back on Oct 02. After this action, SPECTOR DAVID now owns 330,604 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., valued at $987,249 using the latest closing price.

SPECTOR DAVID, the Chairman & CEO of PennyMac Financial Services Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $69.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that SPECTOR DAVID is holding 345,604 shares at $1,038,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.92 for the present operating margin

+87.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 6.21, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.16. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.