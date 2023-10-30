PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for PXMD is 5.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PXMD on October 30, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has plunge by -9.13relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD ) stock is jumping significantly higher against the backdrop of another soft session on Wall Street. This morning, management announced a productive discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over positive clinical trial results for a key drug.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD’s stock has fallen by -9.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.14% and a quarterly drop of -68.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.55% for PaxMedica Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.87% for PXMD’s stock, with a -84.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -41.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.35%, as shares sank -30.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2440. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -90.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc, sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.