Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is 30.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is $129.21, which is $28.22 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On October 30, 2023, ORCL’s average trading volume was 9.96M shares.

The stock price of Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 100.40, but the company has seen a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-26 that Hosted by Brian Sullivan, “Last Call” is a fast-paced, entertaining business show that explores the intersection of money, culture and policy. Tune in Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

ORCL’s Market Performance

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.86% decline in the past month and a -13.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ORCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $135 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORCL Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.48. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw 23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from Smith Maria, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Smith Maria now owns 16,600 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $423,200 using the latest closing price.

Smith Maria, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Corp., sale 1,320 shares at $116.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Smith Maria is holding 20,280 shares at $154,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.