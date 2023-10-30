Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has gone up by 21.94% for the week, with a 30.34% rise in the past month and a 93.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.06% for TOI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.14% for TOI’s stock, with a 91.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) by analysts is $2.50, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for TOI is 26.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TOI was 196.05K shares.

TOI) stock’s latest price update

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Oncology Institute, LLC (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 39.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares surge +35.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +21.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5470. In addition, Oncology Institute Inc saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from BARASCH RICHARD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, BARASCH RICHARD A now owns 257,193 shares of Oncology Institute Inc, valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

Miller Matthew P, the Chief Operating Officer of Oncology Institute Inc, purchase 73,684 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Miller Matthew P is holding 175,325 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncology Institute Inc stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value -45.73, with -22.74 for asset returns.

Based on Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.82. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.