On Holding AG (ONON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has increased by 2.33 when compared to last closing price of 24.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that The latest trading day saw On Holding (ONON) settling at $24.66, representing a -1.79% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is above average at 178.63x. The 36-month beta value for ONON is also noteworthy at 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONON is $32.10, which is $10.85 above than the current price. The public float for ONON is 185.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on October 30, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON stock saw a decrease of -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for On Holding AG (ONON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for ONON’s stock, with a -11.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $33 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at -8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.97. In addition, On Holding AG saw 46.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.