Oblong Inc (OBLG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OBLG is 3.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oblong Inc (OBLG) is $15.00, which is $14.84 above the current market price. The public float for OBLG is 13.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On October 30, 2023, OBLG’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) has dropped by -11.44 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-19 that AI penny stocks offer investors a thrilling opportunity to tap into the fast-evolving artificial intelligence space. AI penny stocks have limited financial resources and modest profits, but their long-term growth prospects are enticing.

OBLG’s Market Performance

Oblong Inc (OBLG) has experienced a -13.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -61.95% drop in the past month, and a -87.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.78% for OBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.92% for OBLG’s stock, with a -89.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBLG Trading at -68.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares sank -62.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2607. In addition, Oblong Inc saw -91.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from ADELMAN JASON T, who sale 52,191 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Oct 24. After this action, ADELMAN JASON T now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc, valued at $9,655 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc, sale 7,373 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 0 shares at $10,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -108.88, with -90.75 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oblong Inc (OBLG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.