NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock Observes -16.65% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a -0.98% drop in the past month, and a -17.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.98% for NNN’s stock, with a -16.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) is above average at 17.14x. The 36-month beta value for NNN is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNN is $43.08, which is $8.09 above than the current price. The public float for NNN is 181.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on October 30, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has dropped by -0.55 compared to previous close of 35.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that There are several REITs that pay monthly dividends. And since REITs are on sale, quite a few now offer high dividend yields. I highlight three of my favorite monthly-paying REITs to buy today.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.35. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -23.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.