NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for NKGN is 3.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKGN on October 30, 2023 was 134.71K shares.

NKGN) stock’s latest price update

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.61 in comparison to its previous close of 3.78, however, the company has experienced a 18.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ: NKGN )) stock is taking off on Friday with continued growth after announcing clinical trial results yesterday. Those clinical trial results covered SNK01.

NKGN’s Market Performance

NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has experienced a 18.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -55.32% drop in the past month, and a -66.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.17% for NKGN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for NKGN’s stock, with a -62.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKGN Trading at -52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.83%, as shares sank -57.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKGN rose by +18.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, NKGen Biotech Inc saw -64.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NKGN

Equity return is now at value -3.24, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.