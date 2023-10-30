NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has gone up by 0.34% for the week, with a 23.42% rise in the past month and a -37.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.62% for NFTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.45% for NFTG’s stock, with a -52.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NFTG is 9.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFTG on October 30, 2023 was 538.90K shares.

NFTG) stock’s latest price update

NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ: NFTG)’s stock price has soared by 7.59 in relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

NFTG Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.33%, as shares surge +29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFTG rose by +0.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5228. In addition, NFT Gaming Company Inc saw -88.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFTG starting from MATS VADIM, who purchase 2,750 shares at the price of $0.66 back on Jun 22. After this action, MATS VADIM now owns 2,674,423 shares of NFT Gaming Company Inc, valued at $1,817 using the latest closing price.

MATS VADIM, the CEO & Chairman of NFT Gaming Company Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that MATS VADIM is holding 2,671,673 shares at $2,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFTG

The total capital return value is set at -101.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.78. Equity return is now at value -91.96, with -85.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NFT Gaming Company Inc (NFTG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.