My Size Inc (MYSZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.30 in comparison to its previous close of 0.70, however, the company has experienced a 15.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-30 that MySize Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) said it now expects to report revenue for 2023 of $8 million, nearly doubling revenue of $4.46 million in the previous financial year driven by growth at Orgad and the Naiz Fit and MySizeID artificial intelligence (AI)-driven sizing solutions. MySize acquired the omnichannel e-commerce platform Orgad and its sizing technology competitor Naiz Fit in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYSZ is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for My Size Inc (MYSZ) is $3.00, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for MYSZ is 4.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On October 30, 2023, MYSZ’s average trading volume was 172.85K shares.

MYSZ’s Market Performance

MYSZ stock saw a decrease of 15.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.97% for My Size Inc (MYSZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.40% for MYSZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.67% for the last 200 days.

MYSZ Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYSZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYSZ rose by +19.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7567. In addition, My Size Inc saw -69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYSZ starting from Turchinsky Ilia, who sale 1,211 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Sep 06. After this action, Turchinsky Ilia now owns 12,776 shares of My Size Inc, valued at $1,708 using the latest closing price.

Turchinsky Ilia, the Former CTO of My Size Inc, sale 2,013 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Turchinsky Ilia is holding 13,987 shares at $4,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYSZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-181.88 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for My Size Inc stands at -186.36. The total capital return value is set at -98.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.02. Equity return is now at value -150.09, with -93.00 for asset returns.

Based on My Size Inc (MYSZ), the company’s capital structure generated 22.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.03. Total debt to assets is 10.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of My Size Inc (MYSZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.