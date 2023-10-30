Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MULN stock has gone up by 14.33%, with a monthly decline of -36.84% and a quarterly plunge of -76.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.43% for Mullen Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.54% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -98.60% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MULN is 2.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for MULN is $5175.00, which is $4.89 above the current price. The public float for MULN is 284.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MULN on October 30, 2023 was 59.18M shares.

MULN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has decreased by -10.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that Time is ticking for shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) to close at or above $1. Yesterday, the electric vehicle (EV) company announced that it now has until Jan. 22 for its shares to close at or above $1 for 20 consecutive trading sessions.

MULN Trading at -42.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.58%, as shares sank -38.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +14.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3726. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.