MoneyHero Ltd’s (MNY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, MNY stock has gone down by -42.68%, with a monthly decline of -86.76% and a quarterly plunge of -86.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.56% for MoneyHero Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -74.28% for MNY’s stock, with a -85.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNY is 8.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of MNY was 92.15K shares.

MNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has decreased by -16.46 when compared to last closing price of 1.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -42.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-15 that Prashant Aggarwal, CEO of the Asian fintech firm, discusses the completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company Bridgetown Holdings and his “neutral reaction” to its having slid on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

MNY Trading at -83.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.87%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY fell by -42.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -86.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -0.12, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.