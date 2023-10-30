Miromatrix Medical Inc (MIRO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MIRO) has jumped by 215.38 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 185.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-30 that Shares in the artificial human organs specialist Miromatrix Medical Inc. jumped 25% in premarket trading following the announcement of its acquisition by United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for up to $140 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MIRO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIRO is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MIRO is $9.00, which is $5.72 above the current price. The public float for MIRO is 20.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIRO on October 30, 2023 was 19.37K shares.

MIRO’s Market Performance

MIRO’s stock has seen a 185.22% increase for the week, with a 150.38% rise in the past month and a 132.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for Miromatrix Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 182.03% for MIRO’s stock, with a 95.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIRO Trading at 156.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +158.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRO rose by +189.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2649. In addition, Miromatrix Medical Inc saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRO starting from ERB JOHN L, who purchase 31,250 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 10. After this action, ERB JOHN L now owns 56,260 shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Heine Lisa Wipperman, the Director of Miromatrix Medical Inc, purchase 31,250 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Heine Lisa Wipperman is holding 80,155 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3184.62 for the present operating margin

-68.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Miromatrix Medical Inc stands at -3142.21. The total capital return value is set at -71.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.51. Equity return is now at value -92.87, with -75.12 for asset returns.

Based on Miromatrix Medical Inc (MIRO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.98. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Miromatrix Medical Inc (MIRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.