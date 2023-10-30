Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 31.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSFT is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 43 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is $404.12, which is $74.31 above the current market price. The public float for MSFT is 7.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On October 30, 2023, MSFT’s average trading volume was 22.43M shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)’s stock price has increased by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 327.89. However, the company has seen a 0.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that Microsoft beat expectations in FQ1 by a wide margin due to strong Cloud performance. Microsoft’s Azure saw 29% Y/Y growth, outperforming Google Cloud. Microsoft generated an impressive free cash flow margin of 36.6% and returned $9.1B to shareholders in Q3.

MSFT’s Market Performance

MSFT’s stock has risen by 0.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.16% and a quarterly drop of -1.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Microsoft Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for MSFT’s stock, with a 8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSFT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MSFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSFT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $413 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MSFT Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSFT rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.07. In addition, Microsoft Corporation saw 37.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSFT starting from Nadella Satya, who sale 38,234 shares at the price of $328.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, Nadella Satya now owns 800,668 shares of Microsoft Corporation, valued at $12,557,161 using the latest closing price.

Hogan Kathleen T, the EVP, Human Resources of Microsoft Corporation, sale 26,815 shares at $327.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hogan Kathleen T is holding 198,373 shares at $8,778,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.77 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microsoft Corporation stands at +34.15. The total capital return value is set at 33.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.06. Equity return is now at value 39.11, with 19.14 for asset returns.

Based on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.81. Total debt to assets is 19.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.