Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Stock Experiences 0.69% Monthly Change

In the past week, MU stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly gain of 0.69% and a quarterly plunge of -8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Micron Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.92% for MU’s stock, with a 2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for MU is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MU is $80.80, which is $15.15 above than the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of MU on October 30, 2023 was 13.32M shares.

MU) stock’s latest price update

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 64.53, however, the company has experienced a -2.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Micron (MU) concluded the recent trading session at $65.65, signifying a +1.74% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.21. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ALLEN SCOTT R., who sale 8,882 shares at the price of $67.79 back on Oct 24. After this action, ALLEN SCOTT R. now owns 49,575 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $602,111 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $67.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 695,437 shares at $472,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.39 for the present operating margin

-7.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.54. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.