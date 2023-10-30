Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): A Technical Analysis

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) is $86.25, which is $17.25 above the current market price. The public float for MMSI is 56.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMSI on October 30, 2023 was 334.00K shares.

MMSI) stock’s latest price update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.68 in comparison to its previous close of 63.49, however, the company has experienced a 6.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Merit Medical (MMSI) benefits from revenue growth in both segments and all product categories within its Cardiovascular unit in the third quarter.

MMSI’s Market Performance

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has seen a 6.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.61% decline in the past month and a -7.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for MMSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for MMSI’s stock, with a -6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $72 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MMSI Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.00. In addition, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Peterson Neil, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $67.91 back on Aug 22. After this action, Peterson Neil now owns 0 shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., valued at $543,288 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Director of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., sale 22,180 shares at $69.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 49,217 shares at $1,539,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+40.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 5.82 for asset returns.

Based on Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 23.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.02. Total debt to assets is 16.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.