Marpai Inc (MRAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has dropped by -24.77 compared to previous close of 0.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Simon Li – Vice President Edmundo Gonzalez – Chief Executive Officer Yoram Bibring – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Allen Klee – Maxim Group Operator Good day. And thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRAI is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRAI is $6.00, which is $5.61 above the current price. The public float for MRAI is 4.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on October 30, 2023 was 49.02K shares.

MRAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen a -26.95% decrease in the past week, with a -40.82% drop in the past month, and a -78.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.01% for MRAI’s stock, with a -83.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRAI Trading at -48.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares sank -40.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5705. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -86.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Gonzalez Edmundo, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Sep 11. After this action, Gonzalez Edmundo now owns 264,047 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $32,340 using the latest closing price.

Gonzalez Edmundo, the Chief Executive Officer of Marpai Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Gonzalez Edmundo is holding 888,189 shares at $10,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc stands at -108.74. The total capital return value is set at -121.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.29. Equity return is now at value -374.88, with -81.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marpai Inc (MRAI), the company’s capital structure generated 99.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.