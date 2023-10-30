Make Informed Decisions with Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Stock Updates

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has seen a -2.90% decrease in the past week, with a -8.98% drop in the past month, and a -13.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.34% for ERIC’s stock, with a -17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ERIC is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERIC is $5.60, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 3.07B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ERIC on October 30, 2023 was 9.16M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.68 in relation to its previous close of 4.39. However, the company has experienced a -2.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Ericsson (ERIC) reports lower revenues year over year for the third quarter of 2023 due to declining trends in the Networks vertical.

ERIC Trading at -10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR saw -25.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value -19.63, with -7.21 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.