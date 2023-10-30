Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.88 in comparison to its previous close of 3.31, however, the company has experienced a -17.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Lyra Therapeutics has two product candidates in clinical trials for Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients. Both candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, show promising efficacy data, with LYR-210 in phase 3 trials and LYR-220 in phase 2 trials. Lyra has a market cap of $190mn and enough cash to sustain operations until 2025, but more cash would be desirable.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LYRA is at -0.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LYRA is $13.00, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for LYRA is 37.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for LYRA on October 30, 2023 was 347.81K shares.

LYRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has seen a -17.83% decrease in the past week, with a -24.36% drop in the past month, and a -8.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for LYRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.19% for LYRA’s stock, with a -1.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LYRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYRA Trading at -21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -24.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA fell by -17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 3,610,832 shares at the price of $2.49 back on May 31. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,469,117 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,999,999 using the latest closing price.

NBVM GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,805,416 shares at $2.43 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NBVM GP, LLC is holding 2,521,745 shares at $4,387,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4034.48 for the present operating margin

+21.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyra Therapeutics Inc stands at -4055.61. The total capital return value is set at -91.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.21. Equity return is now at value -59.44, with -47.61 for asset returns.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.92. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.