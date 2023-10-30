LumiraDx Limited’s (LMDX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has seen a 34.53% increase in the past week, with a -51.04% drop in the past month, and a -65.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.02% for LMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.76% for LMDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMDX is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is $1.04, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for LMDX is 105.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On October 30, 2023, LMDX’s average trading volume was 5.95M shares.

LMDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has decreased by -6.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX ) stock is falling on Tuesday as the point-of-care diagnostics company’s shares retreat from a rally on Monday. Investors will note that LMDX stock underwent a 217% rally on Monday.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.22%, as shares sank -48.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX rose by +34.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1476. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -86.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. The total capital return value is set at -81.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.74. Equity return is now at value -1752.89, with -74.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.