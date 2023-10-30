Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZR is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAZR is $11.12, which is $7.81 above the current price. The public float for LAZR is 245.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZR on October 30, 2023 was 5.09M shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.70 in relation to its previous close of 3.51. However, the company has experienced a -10.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that As we stand at the threshold of a major vehicular revolution, autonomous driving stocks are seizing the spotlight. With the imminent advancements in self-driving technology, this sector has the potential to significantly transform portfolios, highlighting the compelling allure of this innovative field.

LAZR’s Market Performance

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has experienced a -10.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.60% drop in the past month, and a -55.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.35% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of -47.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at -30.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -27.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc saw -33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Prescott Alan, who sale 42,171 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Sep 06. After this action, Prescott Alan now owns 1,467,282 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc, valued at $234,682 using the latest closing price.

Fennimore Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Luminar Technologies Inc, sale 18,305 shares at $5.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Fennimore Thomas is holding 692,699 shares at $101,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -2424.67, with -80.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.