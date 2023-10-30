Lucid Group Inc (LCID) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LCID is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LCID is $7.25, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for LCID is 853.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCID on October 30, 2023 was 30.35M shares.

LCID stock's latest price update

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has soared by 0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that Most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks. After all, they provide a degree of safety and liquidity.

LCID’s Market Performance

Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has experienced a -6.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.46% drop in the past month, and a -44.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.48% for LCID’s stock, with a -44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCID Trading at -25.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Lucid Group Inc saw -40.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from Bell Michael, who sale 46,735 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bell Michael now owns 1,437,293 shares of Lucid Group Inc, valued at $280,877 using the latest closing price.

PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, the Director of Lucid Group Inc, purchase 265,693,703 shares at $6.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND is holding 1,366,658,905 shares at $1,814,687,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -52.67, with -30.78 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucid Group Inc (LCID) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.