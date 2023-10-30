Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) by analysts is $2.76, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 15.80B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On October 30, 2023, the average trading volume of LYG was 10.01M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has seen a -4.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-27 that Putting the Nigel Farage debacle aside for a second, NatWest Group PLC (LSE:NWG) has more than just a PR minefield to navigate right now. The lender saw its net interest margins, being the difference between what it earns from loans and what it pays to savers, miss guidance by 13 basis points in the third quarter, with a -12 basis point contraction from lending margins quarter on quarter.

LYG’s Market Performance

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has experienced a -4.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.68% drop in the past month, and a -17.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for LYG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for LYG’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYG Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0310. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.67, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.