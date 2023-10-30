Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LTRPA is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LTRPA is $5.00, which is $4.74 above than the current price. The public float for LTRPA is 71.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of LTRPA on October 30, 2023 was 253.28K shares.

LTRPA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPA)’s stock price has decreased by -20.83 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a -28.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that With investing, it often pays to stick with companies that have a history of profitability and a proven business model. That said, most folks like to take some chances now and again.

LTRPA’s Market Performance

LTRPA’s stock has fallen by -28.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.64% and a quarterly drop of -65.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.38% for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.70% for LTRPA’s stock, with a -66.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRPA Trading at -48.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares sank -46.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRPA fell by -28.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4197. In addition, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc saw -61.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRPA starting from ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who sale 14,400 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E now owns 46,729 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, valued at $11,288 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc, sale 14,400 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 24,608 shares at $11,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

+70.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.