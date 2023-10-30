LianBio ADR (LIAN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 174.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-27 that LianBio has entered into a major deal with Bristol Myers Squibb. Bristol Myers will pay $350 million for the rights to develop and commercialize LianBio’s mavacamten treatment in select Asian countries and territories.

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIAN is -0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LianBio ADR (LIAN) is $5.31, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for LIAN is 104.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. On October 30, 2023, LIAN’s average trading volume was 2.27M shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN’s stock has seen a 174.65% increase for the week, with a 161.74% rise in the past month and a 95.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.68% for LianBio ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 124.59% for LIAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 89.46% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at 128.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.43%, as shares surge +161.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN rose by +174.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, LianBio ADR saw 137.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from QIAN JIANG, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Jan 03. After this action, QIAN JIANG now owns 67,349 shares of LianBio ADR, valued at $3,702 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.56. Equity return is now at value -33.21, with -26.24 for asset returns.

Based on LianBio ADR (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LianBio ADR (LIAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.