Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has surged by 1.72 when compared to previous closing price of 5.22, but the company has seen a -0.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that Despite 18 months of rising interest rates from the Fed, the U.S. economy held a steady 4.9% growth rate in Q3, defying the gloomier economic predictions from economists and analysts. This robust growth was driven by consumer spending, a healthy labor market and a sense of financial security among consumers.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 33.71x. The 36-month beta value for KGC is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KGC is $6.26, which is $0.95 above than the current price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on October 30, 2023 was 11.01M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stock saw an increase of -0.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.69% and a quarterly increase of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.19% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.93% for the last 200 days.

KGC Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 29.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.