Keycorp (KEY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 8.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keycorp (KEY) is $12.60, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEY on October 30, 2023 was 14.61M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KEY) stock’s latest price update

Keycorp (NYSE: KEY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.46 in relation to its previous close of 10.17. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Investors may want to start clearing out the junk as we head into New Year 2024. In fact, if the stocks listed below are held, consider selling them.

KEY’s Market Performance

Keycorp (KEY) has seen a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.70% decline in the past month and a -19.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.09% for KEY’s stock, with a -20.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KEY Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Keycorp saw -43.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Rankin Devina A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.49 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rankin Devina A now owns 10,000 shares of Keycorp, valued at $114,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of Keycorp, sale 12,627 shares at $9.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 94,106 shares at $125,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Keycorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Keycorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keycorp (KEY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.