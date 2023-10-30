Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has seen a 4.26% increase in the past week, with a -5.05% drop in the past month, and a -12.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for KDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.18% for KDP’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is above average at 21.77x. The 36-month beta value for KDP is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KDP is $35.53, which is $5.66 above than the current price. The public float for KDP is 992.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of KDP on October 30, 2023 was 8.84M shares.

KDP) stock’s latest price update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 29.51. However, the company has seen a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-27 that Keurig Dr Pepper is looking to coffee subscriptions to bring in recurring direct-to-consumer (D2C) revenue as consumers increasingly turn to digital channels to get their caffeinated buzz. The beverage giant shared on a call with analysts Thursday (Oct. 26) discussing its third-quarter financial results that it is seeing strong performance on digital channels.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.44. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -16.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Archambault Matthew Andrew, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $33.61 back on Sep 15. After this action, Archambault Matthew Andrew now owns 16,800 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $1,344,400 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, purchase 5,884 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 62,398 shares at $200,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 3.76 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.