Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 14.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

Kanzhun Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: BZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for BZ is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZ is $139.19, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 338.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume for BZ on October 30, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

BZ’s stock has seen a 5.04% increase for the week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month and a -12.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for Kanzhun Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for BZ stock, with a simple moving average of -13.74% for the last 200 days.

BZ Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.43. In addition, Kanzhun Ltd ADR saw -25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Ltd ADR stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kanzhun Ltd ADR (BZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.