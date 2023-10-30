Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for JOBY is $8.40, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 379.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.62% of that float. The average trading volume for JOBY on October 30, 2023 was 5.43M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 5.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that The top flying car stocks are in prime position to be scooped up by early investors. The top flying car stocks will likely make people rich, especially since they can be bought at a discount.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY’s stock has fallen by -8.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.25% and a quarterly drop of -41.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.77% for JOBY’s stock, with a -11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -18.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 56.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Allison Eric, who sale 26,932 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Oct 13. After this action, Allison Eric now owns 364,892 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $165,093 using the latest closing price.

DeHoff Kate, the of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 5,637 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that DeHoff Kate is holding 165,550 shares at $34,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.