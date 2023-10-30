Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JGGC is at 0.30.

The public float for JGGC is 22.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for JGGC on October 30, 2023 was 221.59K shares.

JGGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (NASDAQ: JGGC) has decreased by -14.29 when compared to last closing price of 7.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JGGC’s Market Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has seen a 15.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.69% decline in the past month and a -43.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.90% for JGGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for JGGC’s stock, with a -39.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JGGC Trading at -28.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JGGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.11%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JGGC rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I saw -41.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JGGC

Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jaguar Global Growth Corp I (JGGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.