Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has decreased by -2.16 when compared to last closing price of 5.55.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) is above average at 8.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) is $6.68, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITUB on October 30, 2023 was 17.01M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

The stock of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has seen a 1.69% increase in the past week, with a 1.56% rise in the past month, and a -8.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for ITUB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 19.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.25, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.