iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for IRTC is $129.30, which is $51.11 above the current market price. The public float for IRTC is 30.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.38% of that float. The average trading volume for IRTC on October 30, 2023 was 357.50K shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.89 in comparison to its previous close of 73.15, however, the company has experienced a -4.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

IRTC’s Market Performance

IRTC’s stock has fallen by -4.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.62% and a quarterly drop of -25.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for iRhythm Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.51% for IRTC’s stock, with a -27.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRTC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IRTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRTC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $130 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRTC Trading at -15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRTC fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.83. In addition, iRhythm Technologies Inc saw -16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRTC starting from Bobzien Brice, who sale 1,356 shares at the price of $111.29 back on Aug 09. After this action, Bobzien Brice now owns 18,608 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc, valued at $150,909 using the latest closing price.

Shrishrimal Sumi, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer of iRhythm Technologies Inc, sale 1,109 shares at $111.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Shrishrimal Sumi is holding 18,707 shares at $123,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+68.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRhythm Technologies Inc stands at -28.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.73. Equity return is now at value -42.36, with -22.94 for asset returns.

Based on iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.33. Total debt to assets is 29.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.